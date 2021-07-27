Aditya Narayan Says He's Not Going to Be a Contestant of Bigg Boss on 'Any Season'

There have been speculations that Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, might participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss but the singer has cleared the rumours once and for all. Taking to his Instagram story, Aditya set the record straight by writing, “Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind and the entire team for putting up a great show every year and I am sure this year will also be just as great."

On the other hand, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have also been speculated to be participating in Bigg Boss 15. In fact, Arjun confirmed that he has been offered the show. A recent report in Etimes claimed that Arjun locked the deal only a few days ago. A source told the website, “He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ too."

As for Nia, the actress is yet to comment on the unconfirmed reports. This year, Bigg Boss is going digital and will first premiere on Voot. The web version will be called Bigg Boss OTT, which will be hosted by Karan Johar. The show will seamlessly shift to Colors TV channel after six weeks. Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

