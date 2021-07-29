Aditya Narayan Says He Turns Down 'Crores,' Doesn't Need to Rely on Music Labels' 'Rubbish' Contracts

Singer Aditya Narayan is often seen having a gala time on the sets of Indian Idol 12, judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya started his hosting journey at the age of 18 when he became a part of the famed reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has expanded his body of work over the years and has proved his mettle both as an anchor and a singer. The versatile singer has hit songs like Tattad Tattad and Ishqaun Dhishqyaun from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, in which he also was an assistant director. Having a diverse work portfolio speaks tons about his diligence and talent.

Recently, the singer-host revealed 2022 will be the last year he will host shows as he has bigger plans for himself. He added that he has to finish some prior commitments which will be completed in the coming months.

“When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them… I am 33 years old now and by the grace of God now I have enough resources of my own that I don’t need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on,” Aditya told BollywoodLife.

He also shared that music will always remain his first love and he’d rather be known as a struggling singer than a successful television personality. On the personal front, Aditya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020 in a close-knit ceremony attended by friends and family.

