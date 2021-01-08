Aditya Narayan Says He's Never Lived with Shweta Agarwal Before, is Loving Married Life

It's been a month since Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married. The singer says that it feels great to be married and they have nicely settled in now.

"It took us a good one month. But this will only be for another four months as we move into our new apartment," he said in an interview to ETimes.

Aditya is currently hosting Indian Idol Season 12, in which Shweta will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode alongwith his parents Udit and Deepa Narayan. He said, "Shweta made an appearance for the first time on the show, so it was a very emotional moment for me. The new thing about being married is now each time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home."

This is the first time they are sharing a home together and they are still figuring things between themselves. "We have dated for a decade but still haven't lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common," he said.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Their reception was attended by the likes of Bharti Singh, Govinda and his family. After dating each other for nearly a decade in secret, they finally broke the news of them being together last year. Aditya's father Udit Narayan was also unaware of their affair. The couple has been planning to move into a bigger house in Mumbai.