Aditya Narayan Says Shweta Was Apprehensive About Dating Him Due to His 'Womaniser' Image

Aditya Narayan reveals that his girlfriend, actress Shweta Agarwal was initially a little reluctant about their relationship as she had heard "bad things" about the singer. In an interview with Times Now, Aditya says that he was ‘rejected’ by Shweta when he first asked her out, and his mother had to get involved.

“Actually, one cannot call my first date, a date in real, because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn’t a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film," says Aditya.

He says that Shweta was apprehensive about him, and his reputation as a "womaniser". “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he adds.

Aditya, the son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, recently admitted that he has been in a relationship with Shweta Agarwal for 10 years. He also revealed that he'd be getting married to the love of his life by the end of this year.