1-MIN READ

Aditya Narayan Shares First Look Of Upcoming Single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'

Aditya Narayan Shares First Look Of Upcoming Single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'

Last seen in Tony Kakkar's song Goa Beach with Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan has shared a glimpse of his own upcoming song.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Singer Aditya Narayan shared the first look of his upcoming song Main Dooba Rahoon on Tuesday.

In the still, Aditya can be seen hugging his on-screen partner. The song seems to have been shot at a beach location."Here's the first look of my upcoming single #MainDoobaRahoon which releases in just a few days,"he wrote on Instagram.

Aditya was recently seen opposite Neha Kakkar in Tony Kakkar's song Goa Beach.

He will also be seen performing online for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Red FM's digital initiative - The Care Concert, a musical performance that will be held from April 11 onwards. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of T-Series and RED FM. The singer's playlist for his stay-at-home performance has been selected by his dad and singer Udit Narayan. Aditya will be crooning Ilahi and Bekhayali -- both of which are the senior Narayan's favourites. "While selecting the songs, I was discussing with dad and he's the one who suggested to include in the playlist his recent favourite tracks," said Aditya.

The Care Concert comprises a stellar line-up with artists such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Parkriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, Akhil Sachdeva, Sukriti Kakkar and Amber Vashishtha among others. RED FM’s RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac will host the show.

