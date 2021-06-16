Aditya Narayan's Fitness Journey Summed up in These Pics

Singer Aditya Narayan, who was in news recently for the controversy surrounding the reality show Indian Idol (Season 12), is back in the headlines. This time, for a good reason.

Narayan, 33, has shared two photos of himself on Instagram on his body transformation which are being liked by fans. In one of the photos, he looks overweight and bloated, while the other one shows his fit and toned body.

Aditya wrote that the former photo was from April 15, the day on which his Covid report came negative. “15 April 2021-My corona report came negative on this day,” he wrote in the caption sharing the photo. Currently, it has over 70 thousand likes.

The second photo, the one which shows him as fit and slim, is from June 15. The picture has received a tremendous reactions from other celebrities. “Woooahhh!!!!! Whattayy wowww!!!! From Nanu Halwai to Nanu Jalwaiiii,” commented actor Vikrant Massey. Comedian Zakir Khan wrote a comment in a similar vein. “This is not the way. In the last photo, there was a connection, there was a sense of belonging,” he joked.

Aditya Narayan gained a lot of weight after getting infected with Covid-19. He informed his followers when he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Aditya presently hosts Indian Idol Season 12. As the singing reality show on Sony TV has been surrounded by controversies recently he said as entertainers they are doing their best as a team to entertain people.

