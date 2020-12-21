Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal Enjoy Romantic Snow Bike Ride on Honeymoon

Singer Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are currently honeymooning in Jammu and Kashmir. The two tied the knot earlier this month in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They flew to Kashmir last week and have been treating their fans to stunning pictures from their romantic getaway.

On Sunday, Aditya shared a video of them lip-syncing to the song, Kismat Ki Hawa from Albela (1951), which recently became popular again after it featured prominently in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Aditya’s mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, dropped a series of heart emojis on the cute video.

Aditya also shared a new picture wherein they can be seen enjoying snow bike riding in Gulmarg. In the photo, Aditya is adorably hugging Shweta from behind.

Earlier, Aditya had shared a photo of them enjoying a Shikara ride in the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The singer can be seen sporting a brown jacket and a pair of sunglasses while Shweta can be seen dressed in a pink sweater, a fur jacket, floral print trousers and a red cap.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who were in a relationship for several years, had a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 1 with only family and close friends in attendance.