Aditya Narayan Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction During Wedding Rituals, Had to Put Friend’s Pyjama for Pheras

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on December 1 in a close-knit ceremony. The videos and pictures from the ceremony are taking over the internet and fans can’t stop gushing. Several memorable moments the couple would have from their wedding, however, the most memorable one for Aditya has left everyone in splits as he revealed that he had a wardrobe malfunction during the ceremony.

After taking wedding vows, the actor-singer-host had a conversation with Bollywood Hungama in which he revealed his Pyjama got torn while he was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta and he had to wear his friend’s pyjama for the pheras.

Aditya also opened up about how it feels to get married and he said, “It feels great! We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years”.

He also revealed that he has bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri just three buildings away from his parents and he will be moving there in 3-4 months along with his wife.

Talking about his honeymoon plans, the actor stated that he had planned three mini vacays for his beloved wifey as he has to be back in Mumbai every week for shoots. The couple will have their honeymoon in Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Meanwhile, Aditya who is cloud nine has shared a loved-filled post for Shweta on his social media handle. Sharing a still from their wedding rituals, he wrote, “I will find you.. And I will marry you #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi”. In the picture, the couple looks stunning as Shweta can be seen blushing while Aditya planted a kiss on her cheeks.