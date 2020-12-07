Aditya Narayan Teases New Bride Shweta Agarwal in Kitchen, Watch Hilarious 'Post Shaadi Ritual'

Earlier this month, singer actor Aditya Narayan married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. While fans have been swooning over the couple and their dreamy wedding, a new video of the newlyweds have left them in splits.

Aditya, who is known for his comic wits and antics in reality shows was seen teasing his bride in a video that is doing rounds on social media. In the video clip, the Narayan family can be seen in the kitchen as Shweta and Aditya's mother prepare a dish. Pulling his wife's leg, Aditya says 'Ismei koi kami nahi rehni chaiye warna jaao vapas'. But he fumbles between 'mayaka' and 'sasural' leaving everybody in splits.

Earlier, videos of Aditya's parents dancing in the baaraat went viral on the Internet. In the videos, Aditya was seen accompanied by his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan, and mom Deepa Narayan.

Post their wedding, Aditya also shared a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling. He let the pic do all the talking as he posted it without a caption, and just used a couple with heart emoji to describe it.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal first met each other on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. The two starting dating after some time, however, they kept their relationship under wrap and away from media scrutiny.

Confirming his relationship with Shweta last month, Aditya made his wedding announcement on social media. Posting a picture with his fiancée, the singer wrote: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."