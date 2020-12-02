Aditya Narayan Ties the Knot with Shweta Agarwal, See First Photos from the Wedding

Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his fiancee, actor Shweta Agarwal, in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photos of Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban, emerged online. Shweta looked stunning in a color-coordinated lehenga. Pictures from Aditya and Shweta's wedding were instantly shared by several fan pages dedicated to the singer on Instagram.

Earlier, videos of Aditya's parents Udit and Deepa Narayan dancing in the baaraat went insanely viral. In the viral videos, Aditya can be seen accompanied by his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan, and mom Deepa Narayan. In the videos, Udit Narayan can be seen happily dancing with his wife.

Aditya Narayan made his wedding announcement on social media last month. Posting a picture with his fiancée Shweta, the singer wrote in his note: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal first time met on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.