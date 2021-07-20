Aditya Narayan to Leave Hosting on TV After 2022: It's Time to Take Up Bigger Responsibilities

Hosting is one of the first things that comes to mind when one thinks of Aditya Narayan. Currently hosting the 12th season of Indian Idol, Aditya has hosted 12 reality shows till now. Sadly, now the singer and actor have decided to bid adieu to hosting on Indian television. He thinks that it’s time for him to take up bigger responsibilities. Not just this, he also wants to take a break from the small screen; but he will only be doing that after completing his prior commitments. Aditya will most probably be over with all his commitments by early next year.

Aditya told E Times that 2022 will be his last year of hosting on TV. He said that he has a number of beautiful and wonderful associations in the Indian television industry and if he will leave things right now it will be similar to abandoning a ship halfway. He discussed his future plans too. He said that it feels great for him to do a number of things at the same time but it also gets really exhausting.

He called TV his cocoon for the past 15 years and is grateful for it, but feels that it’s time for him to move on. Remembering his initial days, he said he was a teenager when he started hosting. He also said that he will probably be a father by the time he leaves television. He gave credit to the industry for giving him everything that is name, fame and success. It has made him capable of owning a house, a car and a good life in Mumbai.

There are no plans of abandoning TV but he would like to do something like be a participant in a game show or judging one. Joking, he said that although he is standing on his feet because of so many years of hosting but it has made him tired and he wants to sit now. Aditya will soon be seen announcing his decision on Indian Idol so that people stop approaching him for hosting shows. He said that every time some production houses manages to convince him to host even after him telling them he does not want to. Aditya still wishes to dance, jump and sing on stage and perform everywhere in the world. He does not want that to come to an end.

