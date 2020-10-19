Aditya Narayan to Marry Shweta Agarwal on Dec 1 in a Temple with Just Immediate Family Present

Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his long time girlfriend and Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal this year on December 1 in the presence of his immediate family. Given the coronavirus pandemic, the duo who has been dating for over a decade now plans to tie the knot in a temple in a low key ceremony.

“We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding,” he told SpotboyE. The actor-singer said that they might consider having a large reception later “but for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present”.

Earlier, opening up about his relationship, he told The Times of India that he met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and they hit it off instantly and he was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her.

"Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her,” he said.