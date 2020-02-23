Aditya Narayan to Tie the Knot in 2020, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Fails to Pick up Pace at Box Office

Singer-actress Neha Kakkar has revealed that Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend this year and wedding rumours between the two singers were only to boost Indian Idol 11 viewership.

In another news, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship failed to boost its earnings on the second day of release and is looking at Rs 16 crore first weekend collections. The horror film is facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated two years of togetherness as they shared loved up pics on social media. There are reports doing the rounds that the two may tie the knot in October later this year.

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has finally shot down the rumours of her wedding with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan. Neha confessed that they pretended it all for the Television Rating Point (TRP) of the reality show and that Aditya will be settling down with his long-time girlfriend later this year.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been the most talked about celebrity couple for quite sometime. The rumours of their marriage make headlines often and now Shibani has posted a picture of her and Farhan on social media celebrating their two years of relationship.

Amid reports doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan had done a test shoot for the role of Mogambo in Mr India 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in his latest tweet, has suggested that he does not believe that there's another actor who can play the role of the iconic villain essayed by late Amrish Puri.

Real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have worked together previously in films like Padmaavat will be seen as man and wife in Kabir Khan's '83. The actress said it was a refreshing change to play a couple of a different era.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have become parents to a baby boy.

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship brings horror back on the Bollywood screen. However, Bhoot seems to be having a tough time at the box office. The horror film opened against Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday and after collecting Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, which was not higher than its Friday total of Rs 5.10 crore, the box office collections of Bhoot stands at Rs 10.62 crore.

