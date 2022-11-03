Aditya Narayan Wants to Collab with Rihanna, Sia, Says 'I'd Sound Good Singing with Them' | Exclusive

Aditya Narayan stepped into the shoes of Shawn Mendes and lent his voice to the Hindi version of Sony Pictures’ upcoming animated film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film marks Aditya’s first attempt at lending his voice to an animated character. While the singer-host has confessed it was a challenge, he revealed that he did share homework before diving into the project.

The Indian Idol host also spoke about the international artists he would like to collaborate with, his plans after wrapping up Indian Idol and more.

– You mentioned that it was challenging to voice an animated character. Was there training you underwent that eased the process?

It was my first voicing an animated character so that comes with its set of challenges. Especially when you are voicing a film that has been created in the English language into Hindi. There was a fair bit of homework.

– Shawn Mendes has done the original voice-over. How did you add your own flavour to the Hindi version?

Firstly, I sang it in Hindi (laughs) so that makes it radically different. Obviously, Shawn has a much thinner voice so his natural delivery suits the character of Lyle because Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is the journey of Lyle from an infant to all the way till he becomes a teenager. I had to practise singing in a thinner voice for Lyle. Of course, every human, artist, and musician comes with its own flavour and style. Shawn has his own style, I have my own style. That being said, obviously, the songs were composed originally for Shawn and in English so the challenge was to have the English lyrics converted into Hindi in such a manner that it sounds like the song was originally created in Hindi. Our Hindi-speaking viewers shouldn’t feel like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is originally an English film or is a character that sings in English. So that was the biggest challenge. The (recording of the) first song took me an entire day and then we knocked off about two to three songs a day.

– We’ve recently had a few of Indian and Indian origin stars feature in several international films — Farhan Akhtar in Ms Marvel and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Matrix. If given a chance, which international franchise would you want to be a part of?

Honestly, we are all global artists now. The world has become smaller thanks to the internet and OTT platforms. You never know who is watching, who is listening to your song and what opportunities it might create. I will be more than happy to collaborate with various international artists and projects. I don’t know about franchises, there is a lot of scopes for India to create its own international franchises so that would be very interesting — to create an international franchise originating in India. There are definitely a few artists with that I would love to collaborate. Rihanna is one of my favourite artists, Sia, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, I think I’d sound good singing with these talented ladies that I am a huge, huge fan of.

– You have decided to step away from hosting duties for the small screen. Are you going to miss it?

Obviously, I will miss it. It’s quite synonymous with me, my name, and who I am. For almost 17 years I have been doing this. I have hosted pretty much every music reality show (laughs). Most importantly, I’ve enjoyed working with my colleagues, they’ve become family now because we’ve collaborated so much over the years. Yes, I am focusing on my musical career at the moment. Acting dekh lenge, everyone knows I am primarily a musician, I love music and I would be absolutely alright spending my life just making music. But that being said, I will eternally be grateful to Indian television for giving me my own identity. I started my career as an adult as a host of an Indian reality show with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and went on to host all shows, and did a lot of other stuff on TV as well. Most importantly, there was a time in my mid-20s when opportunities with regard to my musical aspirations were few and far. It wouldn’t be wrong to say I used television or rather television supported me as an anchor, an actual anchor — pun intended — during those times. I definitely owe a lot to Indian television for shaping to be who I am and who I will become.

– Any collaboration with your dad Udit Narayan in the making?

I have started my own record label for independent music primarily for music that is going to be curated by me and sung by me and sung by my father. On the completion of his 40 years in the industry, he expressed a desire to venture into independent, non-film music and that’s something that I know well so I told him ‘You do what you do the best — sing and I will do the rest.’ So there’s a lot of music released through my label. I have my first album released in January named Saansein. On December 1, my father’s next music video is releasing. It’s called Pehla Pehla Pyaar. We are also keen on working on a single together. By the year 2023, there should be a collab with me and dad.

– Have there been any film or music offers you’ve received lately?

Yes, offers to keep coming. The industry is different now. I think we are all being made to be okay with the fact that one song is created, especially when it comes to Bollywood, that song is sung by 10 potential singers and a few weeks or months down the line, a call is taken by producer, director, actor, label as to whose version should stick around. So there isn’t really any point in asking me or any singers about offers that we’ve received and songs that we’ve sung because quite frankly, none of us has any idea when the hell our versions are going to make it or not.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile releases in theatres on November 4.

