Aditya Narayan, Wife Shweta Agarwal Welcome Baby Daughter

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Shweta Agarwal on February 24 and took to his social media handle to announce the news today. He shared a photo from their wedding where he can be seen applying ‘sindoor’ on her. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds."

His industry colleagues and friends took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Congratulations to you both!!!," while actress Anushka Sen congratulated them and left fire emojis on the comments.

In January this year, the singer had expressed his wish to have a daughter.

“I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters," he told ETimes in an interview. His parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, are equally excited about the baby. “My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself."

Aditya Narayan dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago and hit it off instantly. His father Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved until Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

We congratulate Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal!

