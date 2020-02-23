English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Aditya Narayan Will Get Married This Year But Not to Neha Kakkar

Image courtesy: Instagram

Neha has revealed that Aditya will be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend this year and wedding rumours between the two singers were only to boost 'Indian Idol 11' viewership.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has finally shot down the rumours of her wedding with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan. Neha confessed that they pretended it all for the Television Rating Point (TRP) of the reality show and that Aditya will be settling down with his long-time girlfriend later this year.

In an interview, Neha praised Aditya and extended her good wishes to him, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

Neha's wedding gimmick had sent viewers in a tizzy when Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha made an appearance on the singing reality show and announced Neha as their daughter-in-law.

It was further pushed when Neha’s parents too joined them and agreed to give their daughter away to the Narayan family. Special wedding episode promos were shot, with co-judge Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.








View this post on Instagram


All set for the wedding!!#adityanehakishaadi #AdityaNarayan #NehAditya #NehuWedsAdi #NehaKakkar #indianidol11


A post shared by Neha Aditya (@_nehaaditya_) on


A collaboration shoot picture shared by Neha further fanned the flames of the news.


Talking to Bollywood Hungama during an interview, Udit Narayan had revealed earlier, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where she's a judge and my son is the anchor."

Now, Neha’s statement has also clarified the matter further that she and Aditya are not tying the knot.

