Aditya Narayan's Mother Deepa Got Shweta Agarwal to Go Out with Her Son

In the Family Special Week of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan's parents Deepa and Udit Narayan appeared as guests. His wife Shweta Agarwal also graced the stage alongside them. All the contestants paid tribute to Udit's legacy in movies by singing his songs. The playback singer also crooned his hit numbers with some of them on the Indian Idol stage.

Aditya's newly wedded wife Shweta, who also arrived on the singing reality show, shared their love story when judge Neha Kakkar insisted. Even though Shweta and Aditya dated for a decade before tying the knot in 2020, getting her to say yes initially was not easy. Shweta said that Aditya worked hard to get her and that she rejected him several times.

Aditya's mother Deepa helped the two in their relationship. She advised Aditya to call her up next time he met Shweta. Aditya did so and Deepa told Shweta to go out with her son, and she finally did. Getting her to agree took almost two years, Aditya shared in retrospect. Other judge Himesh Reshammiya joked about it saying Aditya could not impress a girl in two years. Aditya even admitted that when he first laid eyes on Shweta, it was love at first sight for him and he knew that she was the one.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 2, 2020 in a venue in Mumbai. Due to Covid protocols, the gathering was limited to only a few people.