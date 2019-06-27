Aditya Pancholi Booked in 10-year-old Rape Case by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the developments but declined to elaborate.

However, official sources said that the complaint has been filed against Aditya in the matter that purportedly took place some 10 years ago when he had allegedly sexually assaulted the actress.

The Versova Police have lodged a first information report under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe into the actress' complaint.

As reported by indiatoday.in, Versova Police Station has registered a case vide CR no 198/2019 U/s 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, 506 IPC.

The police, however, said that it would be difficult to prove the case and gather evidence since the case is almost 10 years old. An FIR has been registered and investigations have started.

Pancholi is a Bollywood actor-producer whose last major role was in the film Bajirao Mastani in 2015, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(With inputs from IANS)

