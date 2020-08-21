Aditya Pancholi on CBI Transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: My Whole Family Is Relieved

Aditya Pancholi said that he is relieved that CBI has taken over the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He added that baseless rumours have tortured his entire family for nothing.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "My entire family is happy and relieved. The truth will be out soon and the guilty will be punished. At the same time, the most important thing is that fingers are being pointed at many innocent people and they too can heave a sigh of relief now. I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court."

He added, "Because of the baseless rumours, we have been mercilessly trolled over the past few days. It is a very sensitive case and without knowing the truth, people are out there naming and shaming people. It has been said by the law that even if a thousand criminals are let free, the innocent must not be punished."

Sooraj Pancholi, who has been booked for abetment to suicide of actress Jiah Khan, who passed away in 2013, was trolled on social media. There were social media posts linking Sooraj to Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's death.

Various online posts had said that Sooraj was a friend of Disha Salian. Sooraj maintained that he has not met the late manager. Disha passed away on June 8.

