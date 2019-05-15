English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aditya Pancholi Says Kangana Ranaut’s Lawyer Threatened Him with Rape Case
Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel filed an application against actor Aditya Pancholi alleging that Pancholi exploited and abused Ranaut in the past.
Image: File photos of Kangana Ranaut, Aaditya Pancholi/ Yogen Shah
Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi have filed fresh complaints against each other at Versova police station, Mumbai. Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel filed an application against actor Aditya Pancholi alleging that Pancholi exploited and abused Ranaut in the past.
Now, in turn, Pancholi has filed a counter application claiming that the actress' lawyer threatened to frame him in a false rape case, reports Mid-Day.
Talking to the publication, Pancholi stated that he has filed a defamation case against the actress. "Following the defamation case, her lawyer, on January 6 this year, threatened to file a rape case against me, if I didn't withdraw the defamation case against his client," Mid-Day quoted Pancholi as saying.
Calling it "a conspiracy" against him, he added that he was surprised when cops reached out to him with a notice on April 25. Following which he submitted his detailed statement to the police.
The actor also claims that he has an 18-minute long video recording of the meeting he had with Ranaut's lawyer, which he has already submitted to the court as proof.
A senior officer from Versova police station told the publication that after recording the statements of both the parties and inquiring about the matter, they will decide on a further course of action in the case.
In 2017, in a number of interviews, Ranaut accused Pancholi of sexually and physically abusing her in the initial days of her career. She also claimed that he kept her confined to a house and she escaped from there by jumping off her first-floor window.
