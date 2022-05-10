Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur's Crime Thriller Titled 'Gumraah'

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller film has been titled “Gumraah”, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie is the the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit “Thadam”, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a Cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule of the movie and will begin the second schedule on Tuesday along with Mrunal Thakur who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was last seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, which failed to do well at the box office after facing a tough competition from KGF: Chapter 2. Mrunal recently opened up about the failure of Jersey at the box office. The film, which also starred Pankaj Kapur, was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore.

Mrunal recently told ETimes about the collections at the box office, “It is disappointing. Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work like positioning, marketing, etc. We spared no efforts. Maybe it’s a phase. Maybe there’re so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could’ve done better because it’s a good film. Honestly, I was a little low. We will work harder for the next film."

