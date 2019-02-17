LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra Team Up For Anurag Basu's Next Project

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra shared a photo on Instagram to announce that they're teaming up together for a project with Anurag Basu.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra Team Up For Anurag Basu's Next Project
For those who have been wondering why Aditya Roy Kapur hasn't been seen on the big screen for a while, we have news. The actor, who was last seen in the lead in OK Jaanu, has paired up with Sanya Malhotra for director Anurag Basu's next film.

Both the actors shared a photo from the sets of the film, which shows Anurag trying to photobomb as the actors smilingly look into the camera.

Donning a navy blue T-shirt with off-white shorts, the actor is all smiles beside the Badhaai Ho actress, who is dressed in a white kurta and denims. Aditya shared the photo with the caption, “A new journey begins.”

A new journey begins 🎃

Reports about Anurag Basu's next have been doing the rounds for a while now. Apparently, this yet-untitled film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Interestingly Sanya began her career with Fatima in Aamir Khan’s Dangal. While Fatima went on to work with Aamir again in Thugs Of Hindostan, Sanya was lauded for her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataaka .

Back in October 2018, Abhishek had also shared a post claiming that he and Anurag have embarked on a new journey. He had posted, “On the auspicious day of Dushera we embark on a new journey. I hope Anurag is still smiling after I give my shot and the day is done too! #TakeTwo #ontothenextone.”

The film was considered to be a sequel of Life In A Metro. However, the film starring Aditya and Sanya is being touted as a dark comedy which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music for the same will be composed by Pritam.

Whether all these actors are coming together for the same film, or is Anurag Basu working on multiple projects at a time, only time will tell. The director's last release was Jagga Jasoos in 2017.



