Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Link Up and Marriage Rumours with Model Diva Dhawan

Actor Adita Roy Kapur has denied any marriage plans in the near future and called it a “far-fetched” thought. The Aashiqui 2 actor was speculated to be in a relationship with model Diva Dhawan for quite some time. In a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Aditya cleared the haze on the topic.

He said, “We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from. Marriage is something far fetched for me. I am in no hurry.”

Reportedly, the actor caught the paparazzi’s attention in 2018, when he was spotted exiting from a restaurant with Diva in Mumbai. Later, the model had posted a story on her Instagram account kissing a man, who wasn’t visible in the picture. This made fans believe that the person was Aditya.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently busy with the promotions of the upcoming thriller-action Malang.

The film, a Mohit Suri directorial, features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Malang will be hitting the big screen on February 7.

Aditya will also be seen in Anurag Basu directorial. The upcoming project will also see Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles.

Here are some photos from Diva Dhawan's Instagram account:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.