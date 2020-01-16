Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Promise Sizzling Chemistry in Malang Title Track

Beautiful shots of sunny Goa, bike rides, open jeeps, music festivals, psychedelic lighting and more make up the title song of Malang. T-Series dropped the title track of Mohit Suri's upcoming release Malang and it perfectly captures the mood of the film. It's a hummable track that focuses on the love story between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

The title track has been written by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The Times of India reported that it is the third time Kunaal has penned a soulful melody for Mohit Suri. Earlier, he wrote 'Hasi Ban Gaye (Hamari Adhuri Kahani) and 'Lost Without You (Half Girlfriend).

Speaking about the brief given by the director for the song, Kunaal said that Malang was about "surprises and adventures" life threw at one when they were travelling.

Mohit Suri told the paper that this song captured the theme of the film "perfectly". He said it was going to be one of those tracks that immediately struck "a chord with the listeners".

Ved Sharma has composed and sung the track. He said that he took inspiration for the number from one of Amir Khusro's dohas and tried to give the song a Sufi flavour.

Here is the official upload on YouTube:

The actors also posted the release on their social media handles.

Some days back, another soulful track from the movie, 'Chal Ghar Chalein', was shared with fans online. The official video of the song has already garnered over 22 million views on YouTube.

The intriguing trailer and cast of Malang had already made a fair share of movie-lovers excited for the "madness" promised. The film is packed with a star cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It will release on February 7.

