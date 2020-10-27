Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Responds to Ranveer Singh's 'Stole My Girlfriend in College' Claim

On Neha Dhupia's radio chat show three years ago, Ranveer Singh had mentioned that Aditya Roy Kapur had stolen his girlfriend. During his appearance on No Filter Neha season 2 in 2017, Ranveer had said, "He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, I was really... mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur."

Aditya has finally cleared the air, telling Neha that his old buddy was just being dramatic. "Maybe, I didn't know how he felt," he said. He told Mumbai Mirror that he cannot be called a 'girlfriend stealer' as he had started dating the girl months after her and Ranveer's breakup. "Only around eight months after that, did I start seeing her," Aditya said.

Ranveer is now married to actress Deepika Padukone. They tied the knot in Italy on November 14, 2018.

Aditya also talked about how he spent his lockdown away from the city, at his farmhouse. "I was supposed to go down to the farmhouse for just the weekend, but ended up staying in the middle of nowhere for 90 days," he said.

The actor, last seen in the film Malang, will soon be appear in the anthology film Ludo with Sanya Malhotra.