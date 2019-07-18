Aditya Roy Kapur is Spending Some Quality Time with Mahesh Bhatt in New Picture, See Here

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently in Ooty filming the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt’s forthcoming directorial Sadak 2, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with the veteran filmmaker.

While Bhatt is dressed in all black in the photo, Aditya is sporting a black tee, blue distressed denims and a green baseball cap. He has one hand placed on his heart. The other casually rests on his lap with Bhatt holding it.

“A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm 🙏 ❤,” he captioned it.

Aditya travelled to Ooty after enjoying an eventful holiday in England, during which he attended the two semi-finals of the recently-concluded ICC World Cup and the Wimbledon finals between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He shared real-time photos of the high-profile tournaments on his Instagram page, much to the envy of his 1.2 million followers.

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 marks Bhatt’s return to direction after about 20 years. The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 brings back the duo, with Aditya and Alia Bhatt as the new additions to the lead cast. Scheduled to release on July 10, 2020, the film also features Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose in the supporting roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.