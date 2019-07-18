Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Aditya Roy Kapur is Spending Some Quality Time with Mahesh Bhatt in New Picture, See Here

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. It will release on July 10, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aditya Roy Kapur is Spending Some Quality Time with Mahesh Bhatt in New Picture, See Here
Aditya Roy Kapur with Mahesh Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur)
Loading...

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently in Ooty filming the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt’s forthcoming directorial Sadak 2, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with the veteran filmmaker.

While Bhatt is dressed in all black in the photo, Aditya is sporting a black tee, blue distressed denims and a green baseball cap. He has one hand placed on his heart. The other casually rests on his lap with Bhatt holding it.

“A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm 🙏 ❤,” he captioned it.

Aditya travelled to Ooty after enjoying an eventful holiday in England, during which he attended the two semi-finals of the recently-concluded ICC World Cup and the Wimbledon finals between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. He shared real-time photos of the high-profile tournaments on his Instagram page, much to the envy of his 1.2 million followers.

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 vs 🇦🇺

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇳

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

View this post on Instagram

Madness.

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Meanwhile, Sadak 2 marks Bhatt’s return to direction after about 20 years. The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 brings back the duo, with Aditya and Alia Bhatt as the new additions to the lead cast. Scheduled to release on July 10, 2020, the film also features Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose in the supporting roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram