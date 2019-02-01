Aditya Roy Kapur: Kalank’s Wrap Up Felt Like a Big Loss, Waiting Now to Show It to the World

He was last seen on screen two years ago opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu, but Aditya Roy Kapur has an eventful 2019 ahead of him.He has recently wrapped up the shoot of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. Talking about it, he told Mumbai Mirror, “The film’s wrap-up felt like a big loss but now we are excited that the world will get to see what we had been working on for the last year and a half.“It doesn’t happen with every film but on this one, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi and I got along well. Now I’m waiting for the promotions…more masti is sure to ensue.”Now that he is done shooting Kalank, Kapur will soon begin filming Anurag Basu’s next untitled project which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. On working with Basu, he said, “I have always admired his work and have wanted to work with him. This film is in a different zone from Kalank and Sadak 2, and as an actor, at this stage, I want to experiment and push myself. I am not sure if you can call it lighter than my previous roles but it’s certainly different.”Kapur will also star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which marks the veteran filmmaker’s return to direction after 20 years. On being a part of his comeback film, he said, “It is exciting to have Bhatt saab come back to direction after so many years.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.