MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aditya Roy Kapur Makes Sweeping Dead Leaves Look Hot, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Josh Him

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

While Aditya Roy Kapur got a lot of appreciating comments from his female fans, his friends Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan decided to tease the actor for his sweeping picture.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Share this:

Aditya Roy Kapur has emerged from his self-isolation to post a picture of him sweeping dead leaves in his garden. While female fans find him looking desirable even in this mundane act, his friends from the film fraternity are not letting go of this opportunity to tease the actor.

In the picture, the Malang actor is seen sweeping dry leaves in his garden. “Plan B,” he wrote in his caption. "If the plan was to sweep me off my feet, it has worked perfectly," one fan wrote. "Get yourself a man who can sweep," another one commented.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor decided to josh the actor in the comments. "April 18 th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia," Varun wrote. Fans assumed he was talking about the highly anticipated mixed martial arts fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson that is scheduled to take place at an undisclosed location on April 18.

"He emerges," Arjun commented, making a reference to his absence on Instagram all these days. TV anchor Scarlett Rose asked, "Adiii why is your pinky finger out?"

View this post on Instagram

Plan B 👨🏻‍🌾

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Aditya was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang. The film, which also starred Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, was decent success at the box office. He has a film with Anurag Basu coming up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story