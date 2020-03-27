Aditya Roy Kapur Makes Sweeping Dead Leaves Look Hot, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor Josh Him

Aditya Roy Kapur has emerged from his self-isolation to post a picture of him sweeping dead leaves in his garden. While female fans find him looking desirable even in this mundane act, his friends from the film fraternity are not letting go of this opportunity to tease the actor.

In the picture, the Malang actor is seen sweeping dry leaves in his garden. “Plan B,” he wrote in his caption. "If the plan was to sweep me off my feet, it has worked perfectly," one fan wrote. "Get yourself a man who can sweep," another one commented.

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor decided to josh the actor in the comments. "April 18 th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia," Varun wrote. Fans assumed he was talking about the highly anticipated mixed martial arts fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson that is scheduled to take place at an undisclosed location on April 18.

"He emerges," Arjun commented, making a reference to his absence on Instagram all these days. TV anchor Scarlett Rose asked, "Adiii why is your pinky finger out?"

Aditya was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang. The film, which also starred Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, was decent success at the box office. He has a film with Anurag Basu coming up next.

Follow @News18Movies for more