Aditya Roy Kapur on His Tryst with Instagram: I Don't Feel the Pressure, Compulsion to Be Active

From being people shy to now liking Instagram to the point of enjoying it, Aditya Roy Kapur shares his journey of being on the photo-video sharing app.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur on His Tryst with Instagram: I Don't Feel the Pressure, Compulsion to Be Active
Image: Instagram/Aditya Roy Kapur
It’s been three months since Aditya Roy Kapur joined Instagram on the insistence of two girls from his gym. Though he has 1.1 million followers now, the actor says he doesn’t use the app for image building.

Talking about his account, he told Pinkvilla, "It's completely unstructured, and I do what comes to my mind at that point of time. I don't feel any pressure. Now that I have joined Instagram, I think I'm on it less than before. Earlier, I used to be there all the time. I'm enjoying it because it's where you have complete control on what you're putting out, as you want it. I don't feel there's a compulsion to be active."

Interestingly, the Aashiqui 2 star was on the photo-video sharing app under a fake profile before he officially joined it on January 28 this year. "Yes, I had a secret account for a month before I actually announced. So many people were telling me that I started toying with the idea too. So I wanted to check out to see exactly kya hai," he said, adding, "It's still there but I have not gone back to checking it ever since I made this account." 

On what made him finally take the plunge and go official, he said, “We were at the gym when those two girls walked to me and said, ‘When are you joining Instagram? Why aren't you coming on board earlier?’ I didn't know them but one of them convinced me to join it and said Instagram is positive and stuff. Normally, I don't buy it, but that day, for some reason, I felt screw this.”



“So I downloaded the app, made an account then and there. My username @AdityaRoyKapur was taken. So, I took another name (@adityaroykapuryaitsme), put up a picture, announced it and that's about it. All of that happened as organically as that," he added.

