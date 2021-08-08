Aditya Roy Kapur Remembers His School Days With a Throwback Pic, Arjun Kapoor Calls Him 'Beast'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Saturday evening took to social media to share a throwback picture reminiscing his school days. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and pouting at the camera. His post reminded fans of the 90s as the Aashiqui 2 actor wrote the lyrics of a jingle of a popular 90s commercial.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, “School time action ka school time"

His throwback photo received a lot of love from his fans and followers. His industry friends, too, took to the comment section to shower praises on the actor.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Sexy beast since childhood" and dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

On the professional front, Aditya was last seen in the Netflix film Ludo starring an ensemble cast. He will next be seen in Kapil Verma’s Om - The Battle Within. Arjun on the other hand is gearing up fr the release of his next film, Bhoot Police. He will also star in the sequel of Ek Villain, EkVillain Returns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here