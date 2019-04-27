Take the pledge to vote

Aditya Roy Kapur Reuniting With Mohit Suri 6 Years After 'Aashiqui 2', His Reaction

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is upbeat about reuniting with his 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri for 'Malang'.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Aditya Roy Kapur Reuniting With Mohit Suri 6 Years After 'Aashiqui 2', His Reaction
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is upbeat about reuniting with his Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri for Malang.

"I am very excited to reunite with him after 'Aashiqui 2'. Recently, we were shooting in Goa. This time we are exploring a different genre of film... It is a romantic story with some interesting elements, and there is a twist. Mohit and I worked wonderfully in past as a team and hopefully this time also we will come up with something that our audience will love," Aditya told IANS.

The actor recently appeared in the multi-starrer Kalank where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt. He is also working in Sadak 2 with her.

Aditya feels they know each other better now "not just as people but also as actors".

"She is very easy to hang out with. We know each other since even before we started working together and in fact, we used to bump into each other at film parties. Those were happy days, and now we are working together," he said.

Having started his career in television with Channel V, Aditya has worked with filmmakers like Vipul Shah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Habib Faisal and Abhishek Kapoor.

Asked how his approach towards acting has changed, Aditya said: "With age and experience, I started to know myself better. Of course when I was young, in my early films, the freshness, and the raw element in my presence on-screen was coming from my youth and that naturally goes away with time. But the challenge of an actor is to retain the wonder and innocence alive.

"When you work for long, you know things about your craft, but how differently you are going to project it so that it can still look new, is what I am constantly trying," added the 33-year-old actor.
