Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager is out and it is receiving rave reviews. The series also marks Aditya’s debut in the OTT space especially after being part of films like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Fitoor to name a few. With his last film Rashtrakavach Om failing to pull the audience to the theatres, it was a huge responsibility for the actor to do justice to the Indian adaptation of the Emmy award-winning show.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor opened up about his decision to leave an impact with his OTT debut and how people around him had mixed feelings about the same. He recalled, “Some people said, Don’t do it yaar. How can you get into all this? Others stated that this is the future. But I de-cluttered my mind. I didn’t feel strongly about the first opinion. I don’t think the jury is out on whether [OTT] will be a bad thing for actors. Also, a lot of people are doing it. I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move."

When asked if he felt the pressure while essaying Tom Hiddleston’s character in the show, Aditya Roy Kapur stated, “As actors, we have enough pressure. Going in front of 250 people and baring your soul is quite [tough]. So, it is better to keep things as light as you can."

He also added, “I loved the performances in the original. But you have to find your own way, and draw from what is in front of you on the paper because the language, characterisations and certain situations change [when adapting]. So, you draw from that change. When I read the episodes, it became clear that Sandeep had rooted the story in the Indian sub-continent. While you can look at a great performance, you can never [replicate] what someone else has done because the essence is different [in a remake]."

According to the News18 Showsha review of the The Night Manager, “If you haven’t watched the original series, the Indian adaption of The Night Manager is worth investing your time in. However, be prepared for the abrupt end that disappointments. It is an extra special treat for Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans."

