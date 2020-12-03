Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi Begin Filming 'Om - The Battle Within'

Mumbai: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi on Thursday started shooting for “Om- The Battle Within”. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Kapur took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard from the first day of the shoot. “And the journey begins! ‘Om’, my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021. Shoot begins,” he captioned the picture. Sanghi also shared photos from the set on Instagram and wrote, “Our beautiful journey begins! Day 1 with the best @adityaroykapur.” “Most stoked for my next action-thriller ‘Om: The Battle Within’,” she added.

The film is also expected to be shot abroad, with the makers currently scouting for international locations. While Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu’s “Ludo”, Sanghi made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer romantic-drama “Dil Bechara”.