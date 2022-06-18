Aditya Roy Kapur Says Secret Behind Fitness Is ‘Having No Life’: ‘It's Quite Sad’

Aditya Roy Kapur flaunted his toned body, and his perfect physique as he went shirtless in the trailer of Om: The Battle Within, which has now been renamed as Rashtra Kavach Om. While fans might have been swooning over his washboard abs, Aditya himself called the process of staying fit to be quite sad.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, as reported by Hindustan Times, the actor was asked what the secret of his fitness is, to which he said, “It’s just having no life. Not being able to eat and drink what you like. It’s all quite sad. I don’t think it’s worth it. Early in my career, I used to start fit, and during the course of the film, I would just keep following because I would eat the set food all of that. I used to do yo-yo. I was 102 kilos, went to shape for Fitoor, then again I went up, again I went down.”

The actor has been impressing us with his recent performances- in Malang, and in Ludo, and of course with his toned physique. In Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya will don the role of an out and out action hero, giving off Rambo vibes with the machine gun and pulling down a helicopter with his bare hands. Hemled by Kapil Verma, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, and will release in cinema on July 1.

Apart from Om, the actor will also be seen in the official remake of Thadam alongside Mrunal Thakur and Vedika Pinto. The shoot of the film has already begun. He will also be making his OTT debut with the adaptation of The Night Manager.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.