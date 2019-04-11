Aditya Roy Kapur Sets Instagram on Fire With Shirtless Photo, Parineeti Calls it 'Inappropriate'

In his latest Instagram post, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has attempted to steal the limelight by posing shirtless in a drool-worthy monochrome picture. His perfect jawline and a love-filled stare are enough to make anyone fall in love with the actor. However, his Daawaat-e-Ishq co-star Parineeti Chopra finds the photo 'inappropriate'.Commenting on the picture, Parineeti joked, "Report as inappropriate. @instagram." We couldn't agree more with Parineeti, as such a hot picture will melt many hearts.Aditya’s Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan was the first person to comment on the picture, writing, "One for the erotic arts." Actor Siddhanth Kapoor also commented, "Khattammnmmmm," along with a fire emoji.Along with his co-stars, Aditya also received appreciation for his picture from many fans, including his female followers, who couldn’t resist sharing their love for the picture. The picture is clicked by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker, who also shared it on his Instagram account.Aditya made his Instagram debut in January this year. The actor created his account after Varun and other stars pushed him to be on the social media platform.Currently, the actor is busy promoting his next, Kalank, produced by Karan Johar. The film is set to release on April 17 and also includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is about a complex love story, set in thepre-Independence era.Aditya has also been roped in for Mohit Suri's next Malang. The film will go on floors next year and also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu.