Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's PDA at the Night Manager Trailer Launch Steals the Show, Watch

The Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are all set to release their web series - The Night Manager - on the OTT platform. It is the Hindi remake of The Night Manager. Along with them, the series also stars Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently, the trailer of The Night Manager was released.

It seems like the actors are on a promotional spree these days. Recently, a video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo that showed a fun and goofy moment between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. The adorable moment showed us Shobhita cleaning Aditya’s glasses with her skirt's cloth.

Both of them looked amazing. About Aditya’s outfit, he was dressed up casually in a white tee that was paired up with a rusty orange blazer and black pants. Whereas Shobhita was seen in a strappy crop top and a long ruffled multi-colored skirt.

Yesterday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor shared the trailer of the series on their Instagram and wrote, “A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it’s showtime! Hotstar Specials, The Night Manager streaming from 17th Feb only on Disney Plus Hotstar.”

Talking about the series, it is based on the acclaimed British spy series of the same name starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki. It will be released on February 17, just one week after Shahid Kapoor's Prime Video series Farzi.

Aditya will play the lead role of the night manager, which was originally played by Tom Hiddleston in the series. Jonathan Pine was the name of Hiddleston's character. Huge Laurie's character, an arms dealer named Richard Roper will be played by Anil Kapoor's Shailendra Rungta.

In The Night Manager, Aditya’s character is named Shaan, who is stranded in the middle of a snowy mountainous region and speaks about entering the “depths of darkness” in the trailer.

On the other work front, Aditya was last seen in the action film Om. Anil Kapoor was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo and Thar last year and will soon be seen in the action film Fighter. Sobhita appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: I and will soon be seen in the second season of Prime Video's Made in Heaven.

