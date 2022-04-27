Aditya Roy Kapur Still Waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party After Latter's Wedding With Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 this year but the groom’s co-star and good friend Aditya Roy Kapur says that he is yet to receive the bachelor party from Ranbir’s side. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with actress Sanjana Sanghi to promote their upcoming film Om: The Battle Within. The host Kapil Sharma, among many other things, asked Aditya about the party.

The actor replied by saying that the party didn’t happen and he is still waiting for it. Besides sharing the screen with Ranbir, Aditya has also shared the screen with Alia in the films Kalank and Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an extremely private wedding function with only close friends and family members in attendance. After the marriage, both Ranbir and Alia also came out of Vastu and posed for the camera persons. Alia also posted a series of photos with Ranbir on Instagram after the wedding. Sharing the photo Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home… in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites”

After their private wedding, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor held a reception party. It saw several celebs- like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan and Shakun Batra amongst others turning up to celebrate the night with the newlyweds.

