Aditya Roy Kapur Struggles To Make His Way To His Car As Fans Mob Him At A Mumbai Beach; Watch

There is no denying that Aditya Roy Kapur has an impressive fan following. While he often gets warm messages from fans on social media, he also didn’t think that he would get mobbed when he stepped out to meet fans on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Aditya seemed to have stepped out at a sea-facing location to greet a few fans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aditya was greeting a group of fans when the crowd increased and he couldn’t leave easily. The actor was seen struggling to make his way to the car while his fans tried to get a selfie with him. Once he reached the car, Aditya posed for the cameras and left.

Aditya is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Om: The Battle Within. The trailer was recently released. Directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Ahmed Khan, the film promises to be a high-octane and action-packed drama, where a son is out there to prove the innocence of his father. Aditya stars alongside Sanjana Sanghi and Sanjay Dutt.

Earlier, talking about Om: The Battle Within, Sanjana Sanghi had told News 18, “Well, the audience will see me in an absolutely different avatar from Dil Bechara. But I have to say, the way we styled my character in Om, it’s very real, very raw, and natural. So, no the glam quotient per se, I don’t know if I can say is very high; but the action quotient is, so that’s very exciting.”

Aditya also made the headlines earlier this month after he was reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. It was claimed that the trailer release was delayed.

Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to hit theatres on the 1st of July.

