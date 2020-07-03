Aditya Roy Kapur to Not Feature in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Sequel: Report

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is reportedly no longer a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain sequel, titled Do Villain. The actor has collaborated with Suri in the past for Aashiqui 2 and Malang. The filmmaker’s upcoming movie would have been their third film together.

EK Villain, which hit the theatres in 2014, featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had started working on his physique during the coronavirus lockdown and he was to sport multiple looks in the film, reported Mumbai Mirror.

However, due to several creative disagreements, Suri and Kapur decided to part ways.

The newspaper, quoting a source, reported that the director likes to do things his way and he does not want anyone to come in the way of his vision.

"The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation. Hopefully, it is temporary and Mohit and Adi will reunite soon," the source was quoted as saying.

The shooting for the film, which has John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, was to start this month. The actors had also started preparing for their roles via video conferencing.

The makers are looking for multiple locations for the shoot. They have also started searching for the replacement of Kapur, who was to play a role against Abraham. The Dhoom star has a multidimensional character in the film.

Kapur has reportedly signed another project, shooting for which will commence soon. The actor's two films are also up for release.