Aditya Roy Kapur on Kissing Disha Patani for Malang Poster: It Wasn't Awkward

Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next, Malang, with Disha Patani. The duo have locked lips in difficult position, where Disha sits on Aditya's shoulders and has leaned further for the kiss. Aditya revealed that it wasn't awkward at all for him and complimented his co-star for acing the tough bend.

In an interview, he said, “Disha is not very heavy so I could carry her on my back. In fact, posing for Disha in this poster was more challenging since she had to bend forward. Although, I am a very supportive co-actor and I did my job to the best of my ability,” he concludes.

Aditya has put his faith in his upcoming next, Malang, after going through a flump in his acting career. He was all praises for the movie's director Mohit Suri, who also directed him in his debut movie Aashiqui 2, which became a blockbuster.

Aditya said, “Mohit has been a very special person in my life. His point of view of looking at me is very different from the way I look at myself. When we were talking about Malang, he said we cannot do a simple love story again. As our earlier love story had resonated so well with the audience, we had to give them something different this time,” reveals Aditya.

Malang is a romantic action thriller film, jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

