Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang Look Reminds Netizens of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine; See Best Reactions
Malang is still running on big screens across the country and has received decent reviews.
Aditya Roy Kapur has climbed back to making headlines daily with his latest film’s promotions and release. But what drove movie goers mad with excitement was Aditya’s chiseled look teased in posters and trailers for Malang.
Aditya’s greasy masculinity reminded many of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine look.
Taking to their Instagram handle, an online entertainment portal wrote, “Deadly! @adityroykapur in #Malang surely takes us back in time and reminds us of @thehughjackman in X-Men”.
The post has received mixed reactions from fans. The comparison did not sit well with some Marvel followers and ardent Hugh Jackman fans. While one Instagram user opined comparing the two was a sin, another wrote, “no one can replace Wolverine”.
There were some admirers of the proposition as well, with the post gaining over 2,000 likes within one hour and an Instagram user commenting, “awesome”.
Malang is still running on big screens across the country and has received decent reviews. It has featured respectable performances by the key cast, comprising Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani.
The striking visuals of Aditya and Disha raked up people’s expectations and the movie went on to become Aditya's highest-opening weekend film.
