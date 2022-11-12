Aditya Seal: Alia, Ranbir Seem to Be So in Love & Now With Baby, It's Only Going to Grow | Exclusive

Actor Alia Bhatt’s girl squad, which includes sister duo Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, has never failed to dish out major friendship goals. Thanks to the shutterbugs, the gang has often been seen letting their hair down and catching up at some of the most happening spots in the city. And often, actor Aditya Seal, who married Anushka last year, has been spotted hanging out with the girls. Needless to say, he is elated with the arrival of Alia and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Aditya says that he only wishes the very best for the little bundle of joy and that she has brought in more love and bliss for the couple, who tied the knot in April this year. “My only wish is that the little angel brings a lot more happiness into both their lives. Alia and Ranbir seem to be so in love and now with the baby, it’s only going to grow,” he shares.

On the work front, Aditya shared screen space with Ranbir on the song Har Bachcha Hai Rocket from the recently released film, Rocket Gang. Happy to have collaborated with his buddy, Aditya says, “I’ve always looked up to Ranbir as a performer. I haven’t met any better. But he’s so friendly that you’re not nervous around him. Even as a dancer, he’s so smooth that no matter what you do, he’ll still look a lot more effortless.”

The Indoo Ki Jawani and Forbidden Love actor is rather inspired by Ranbir’s body of work and the choices that he has been making as an artiste. Talking about it, Aditya says, “I feel Ranbir has been very experimental with his choices and that is the first quality that I respect. He’s done a Wake Up Sid, a Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year and a Rockstar to an Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and a Tamasha… that’s an unnatural range for an actor to have and he has excelled in all. I too would love to experiment with roles because I enjoy the challenge and it keeps me motivated.”

Rocket Gang sees Aditya flaunt some amazing dancing skills and he is overwhelmed with the response that his peers in the film industry have showered on him. In fact, south superstar Ram Charan recently gave its trailer a thumbs up on social media. “After seeing the trailer, they realised that there hasn’t been a film catering to kids and young adults in a while. They were pleasantly surprised with it. I met Ayushmann (Khurrana; actor) paaji at a Diwali party and he had a lot of positive things to say about the trailer and the audience that we are targeting. And it was a surprise and an absolute honour for all of us when Ram Charan spoke for Rocket Gang,” Aditya states.

The dance-based film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Bosco Martis. While Aditya feels grateful to have been directed by him, he adds that he was ‘a task master’. He elaborates, “He used to make us practice a lot. Any free day that we had also went into practice. Bosco wants what he wants but he will give you time for it. He’s not unrealistic about his demands but he demands the absolute best.”

The actor, who will next be seen in Amar Prem, remarks that working on the film has proved to be quite fruitful for his career. “Whatever I’ve done in the film was very new to me. There was a section in a song where I did some aerial dancing. I was suspended 15-20 feet up in the air with absolutely no harness. I was only relying on a piece of cloth and my strength to stay put. Even the other kinds of dances I did in it was very new to me. When I look back at it, I feel like I’ve gained a lot more than what I gave to the film. Working on Rocket Gang made me a lot more confident in my work, art and craft,” he says.

