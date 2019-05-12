Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Aditya Seal Compares SOTY2 with Avengers Endgame, Janhvi Posts Old Photo of Sridevi on Mother's Day

Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote on Sunday. All that and more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Aditya Seal Compares SOTY2 with Avengers Endgame, Janhvi Posts Old Photo of Sridevi on Mother's Day
Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote on Sunday. All that and more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Student of the Year 2 hasn't received favourable reviews. Ever since the film's trailer was released, one criticism that has been constant against the film was that it looked unrealistic. Aditya Seal, who plays the main villain, has now compared the Karan Johar production to Avengers: Endgame, saying the same people who are slamming SOTY2 have no problem with the fantastical Marvel Universe.

Social media was flooded with Mother's Day posts and many Bollywood actresses joined in to wish their mothers by posting nostalgic pictures. Janhvi, Sonam and Shraddha Kapoor were among those who posted pictures of their childhood with their mothers, alongside emotional captions, to celebrate Mother's Day.

Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hung out with the newlywed couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night where the "double trouble" enjoyed the Beetlejuice Musical in New York. Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"

Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

From Richard Linklater's latest inspiring comedy Where'd You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, to the evil clown Pennywise returning to Derry to haunt the Losers Club, there was much on offer from Hollywood this week, trailer-wise.

Read: Trailers This Week: IT's Evil Clown Pennywise Scares, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Pleasantly Tickles

Mother's Day seems to have become throwback day for a lot of other Bollywood stars, who shared nostalgic childhood photos with their moms. Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of her young self with mother Sridevi, alongwith a heartwarming caption to wish her followers. Sonam Kapoor shared an old picture with her mother Sunita, while Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of her kid version with mother Shivangi Kolhapure.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos

Comparing his film to the superhero blockbuster, actor Aditya Seal reasoned that both SOTY 2 and Avengers: Endgame were set in make-believe worlds, so it was unfair that only his film faced trolling for being unrealistic.

Read: Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'

Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote at the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday. They put up selfies with their inked fingers and urged Delhi to vote.

Read: Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi

Read: When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi

Head back tomorrow for more updates from the showbiz world.

Also Watch

