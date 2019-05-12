English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aditya Seal Compares SOTY2 with Avengers Endgame, Janhvi Posts Old Photo of Sridevi on Mother's Day
Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote on Sunday. All that and more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote on Sunday. All that and more in our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Loading...
Student of the Year 2 hasn't received favourable reviews. Ever since the film's trailer was released, one criticism that has been constant against the film was that it looked unrealistic. Aditya Seal, who plays the main villain, has now compared the Karan Johar production to Avengers: Endgame, saying the same people who are slamming SOTY2 have no problem with the fantastical Marvel Universe.
Social media was flooded with Mother's Day posts and many Bollywood actresses joined in to wish their mothers by posting nostalgic pictures. Janhvi, Sonam and Shraddha Kapoor were among those who posted pictures of their childhood with their mothers, alongside emotional captions, to celebrate Mother's Day.
Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hung out with the newlywed couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night where the "double trouble" enjoyed the Beetlejuice Musical in New York. Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"
Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
From Richard Linklater's latest inspiring comedy Where'd You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, to the evil clown Pennywise returning to Derry to haunt the Losers Club, there was much on offer from Hollywood this week, trailer-wise.
Read: Trailers This Week: IT's Evil Clown Pennywise Scares, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Pleasantly Tickles
Mother's Day seems to have become throwback day for a lot of other Bollywood stars, who shared nostalgic childhood photos with their moms. Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of her young self with mother Sridevi, alongwith a heartwarming caption to wish her followers. Sonam Kapoor shared an old picture with her mother Sunita, while Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of her kid version with mother Shivangi Kolhapure.
Read: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos
Comparing his film to the superhero blockbuster, actor Aditya Seal reasoned that both SOTY 2 and Avengers: Endgame were set in make-believe worlds, so it was unfair that only his film faced trolling for being unrealistic.
Read: Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote at the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday. They put up selfies with their inked fingers and urged Delhi to vote.
Read: Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi
Read: When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi
Head back tomorrow for more updates from the showbiz world.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Social media was flooded with Mother's Day posts and many Bollywood actresses joined in to wish their mothers by posting nostalgic pictures. Janhvi, Sonam and Shraddha Kapoor were among those who posted pictures of their childhood with their mothers, alongside emotional captions, to celebrate Mother's Day.
Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hung out with the newlywed couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night where the "double trouble" enjoyed the Beetlejuice Musical in New York. Sharing a picture of their good times together, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! ❤️🙌🏽 to the cast and crew!!"
Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
From Richard Linklater's latest inspiring comedy Where'd You Go, Bernadette, starring Cate Blanchett, to the evil clown Pennywise returning to Derry to haunt the Losers Club, there was much on offer from Hollywood this week, trailer-wise.
Read: Trailers This Week: IT's Evil Clown Pennywise Scares, Where'd You Go, Bernadette Pleasantly Tickles
Mother's Day seems to have become throwback day for a lot of other Bollywood stars, who shared nostalgic childhood photos with their moms. Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture of her young self with mother Sridevi, alongwith a heartwarming caption to wish her followers. Sonam Kapoor shared an old picture with her mother Sunita, while Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of her kid version with mother Shivangi Kolhapure.
Read: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos
Comparing his film to the superhero blockbuster, actor Aditya Seal reasoned that both SOTY 2 and Avengers: Endgame were set in make-believe worlds, so it was unfair that only his film faced trolling for being unrealistic.
Read: Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
Bollywood stars who hail from Delhi, like Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu, returned home to cast their vote at the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday. They put up selfies with their inked fingers and urged Delhi to vote.
Read: Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Break from Shershaah Shoot, Flies Home to Vote in Delhi
Read: When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi
Head back tomorrow for more updates from the showbiz world.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results