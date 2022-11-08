Aditya Seal: I Make Every Decision With Anushka's Consent & It's Not Because She's Bossy | Exclusive

Actor couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 at a fashion show organised by the latter’s mother, Anu Ranjan, and there was instant attraction. After dating for about four years, the lovebirds tied the knot in November last year. Not the ones to hide their relationship from the public eye, the duo continues to dish out couple goals on social media with love-struck and PDA-filled pictures.

As they are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, News18 exclusively catches up with Aditya, who jokes that though their relationship remains the same, there’s one thing in particular that has changed post marriage. “Now I’ve to keep my room clean at all times. A while back, I was in Scotland and my room looked like a college boy’s dorm. There were clothes everywhere. There were shoes where they shouldn’t have been. I can’t do these things at home,” he says with a laugh.

Aditya reveals that despite being his cheerleader, Anushka keeps him grounded by taking on the role of being his critic too. Talking about it, he states, “If I’ve to do any lines, she’s always the first person to point it out if I’ve gotten it all wrong. She sits me down and tells me why what I’m doing is incorrect and then shows me the correct way of doing it. She’s way smarter than I am. We discuss everything.”

It is said that communication is key for a successful and healthy relationship. And the 34-year-old explains that a lot of exchange and discussion happens between the two of them even when it comes to their individual careers. “Every decision I make happens with her consent. And that’s not because she’s bossy or she has to know everything that’s happening. It’s just that we’re living a life together. Our decisions affect each other,” he remarks.

Aditya further adds, “I feel it’s very important for her to know the decisions that I’m making and for me to know the decisions she’s making. We take every call together, irrespective of whether it pertains to her life or mine.”

Last year, the couple had appeared together on a music video titled Meri Zindagi Mein, which grabbed the attention of fans for their sizzling chemistry. Ask him if another collaboration is in the pipeline and the actor says, “We haven’t planned yet. But hopefully, something will happen very soon.”

As far as his upcoming projects are concerned, Aditya will next be seen in choreographer-turned-director Bosco Martis’ dance film, Rocket Gang, where he will be seen sharing screen space with actor Nikita Dutta. While it helped him push his limits, he has no qualms in confiding that working on the film has been no cakewalk.

“It has been a tough one. Doing one song in a film is entirely different as opposed to doing this sort of choreography, which is extremely difficult and quick. It’s a completely different ball game. I’ve been dancing for a while and have been trained under a few teachers over the years. But it doesn’t come to me as naturally as acting does. I’m not bad at dancing at all but I think it’s a task. I would rather act than dance,” says Aditya. ​

