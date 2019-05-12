Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'

What were the superpowers of the Student of the Year 2 cast, we wonder.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Actor Aditya Seal, who plays the main villain in Student of the Year 2, thinks it is unfair that people praise films like Avengers: Endgame, but hate his film for being unrealistic. Comparing his film to the superhero blockbuster, Aditya reasoned that both SOTY 2 and Avengers: Endgame were set in make-believe worlds, but it was only the former that faced trolling for being fantastical.

Talking about the section of the audience that has criticised the Karan Johar production for portraying a college life far removed from reality, Aditya said, "That is exactly the section of society who will watch Avengers and love it and believe that superheroes exist, but they will give us flak for it."

Aditya reasons that both films are based in a world of fantasy which people want to be part of, and so the liberties taken in SOTY 2 are justified, reported Times Now.

"This is a fantasy. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing-looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was a part of this!' When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them," Aditya said.

Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: It Isn't Unwatchable, It's Just Unnecessary

The actor, who made his debut with the Manisha Koirala starrer Ek Chhotisi Love Story, is confident that despite the flak, SOTY 2 will continue to attract viewers.

"Haters will be haters but they will still come and watch it," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram