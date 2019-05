Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'

Actor Aditya Seal, who plays the main villain in Student of the Year 2, thinks it is unfair that people praise films like Avengers: Endgame, but hate his film for being unrealistic. Comparing his film to the superhero blockbuster, Aditya reasoned that both SOTY 2 and Avengers: Endgame were set in make-believe worlds, but it was only the former that faced trolling for being fantastical.Talking about the section of the audience that has criticised the Karan Johar production for portraying a college life far removed from reality, Aditya said, "That is exactly the section of society who will watch Avengers and love it and believe that superheroes exist, but they will give us flak for it."Aditya reasons that both films are based in a world of fantasy which people want to be part of, and so the liberties taken in SOTY 2 are justified, reported Times Now "This is a fantasy. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing-looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was a part of this!' When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them," Aditya said.Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: It Isn't Unwatchable, It's Just Unnecessary The actor, who made his debut with the Manisha Koirala starrer Ek Chhotisi Love Story, is confident that despite the flak, SOTY 2 will continue to attract viewers."Haters will be haters but they will still come and watch it," he added.