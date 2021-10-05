Aditya Seal on Empire Controversy: If You Don't Want a Show on Mughals, Go and Change History

Actor Aditya Seal recently appeared in the historical web series Empire, that was inspired by the book Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford. The series ran into controversy with a section of the audience calling for a ban on it, accusing the makers of glorifying the Islamic invader Babur. Aditya, who plays the role of Babur’s son Humayun in the show, says the protests were uncalled for because the show was ultimately based on events in history.

“Firstly, the show is based on the book and we had mentioned that we have taken some liberties. We didn’t say that we are sticking to the book entirely, we had taken inspiration from the book. If anybody has a problem with us making a show on the Mughals, then please go back and change history,” Aditya tells News18 during an interaction.

“Basically, this is something that has happened. Now neither you nor I can change this. So if I’m showing a part of history, see it as that and nothing else. People are still making films on World War II. One of the biggest films in the country is Border. No one talks about glorifying war in such cases. Here we are not even glorifying it, we are just showing what has happened,” Aditya adds.

There are strong rumours of a possible season 2 of Empire, but Aditya says nothing has been discussed yet. “We haven’t spoken about a season 2, but seeing the response it would be foolish not to have one. If that does happen, then Humayun will take the throne and then the drama shall start. That’s a little scary and troubling for me because I will have to play Humayun in a very different way than Kunal (Kapoor) has played Babur. He has done a phenomenal job and I don’t want to be compared. He looks huge, he looks like a Badshah. I am slightly smaller, and will have to work on different aspects of the character,” Aditya elaborates.

Having started his acting career with films like Tum Bin 2 and Student of the Year 2, Aditya is glad to be able to do diverse roles across platforms. His next film is an even more exciting one – he’s starring in a horror comedy dance drama directed by choreographer Bosco Martis.

“I have finished the film which is called Rocket Gang, which is Bosco’s directorial debut. It’s a dance horror comedy, a weird amalgamation but Bosco sir has managed to pull it off. It’s something I hadn’t even heard of. And I was a little skeptical. I said, how do you plan to pull this off? But he had his vision very clear. He knew what he was going to do. I don’t know how he was thinking of having horror and dance with comedy, but he’s done a fabulous job. Of course it’s not going to be an Exorcist kind of a horror, it will be more like a Disney film, catering to the younger generation,” Aditya explains.

