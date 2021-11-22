Aditya Seal's Sweet Gesture Leaves Anushka Ranjan Teary-eyed at Their Wedding; Watch Video

Anushka Rajan and Aditya Seal’s wedding on Sunday was no less than any fairytale. The dreamy ceremony had the head-over-heels in love couple tie the knot after four years of dating.

Aditya, who wanted to surprise his bride on their big day, chose to render her favourite song in his own voice. The actor was waiting for Anushka at the mandap before the rituals began. A video showing the bridal entry has surfaced online. The clip captures the emotions of the couple and their loved ones. A memorable walk for Anushka soon turned into one of her life’s best surprises. Just when she started walking under her phoolon ki chaadar, she heard the voice of Aditya singing.

The first shot of the video captures her first reaction and the moment when emotions overwhelmed the gorgeous bride. Anushka is deeply moved and tears start rolling down her eyes. The couple’s wedding videographer shared a teaser of the magical moment when Anushka makes an emotional bridal entry at the venue.

Anushka married her longtime boyfriend Aditya on Sunday evening in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their families and friends. Dressed in a lovely lavender lehenga, Anushka perfectly complemented Aditya dressed in an off-white coloured sherwani. Snippets from the star-studded affair have flooded the social media channels.

Another yet beautiful moment of their ceremony is being showered with love by fans. As they stood in front of each other on the stage to exchange garlands, Anushka had an emotional outburst. Aditya is seen wiping her tears before the garland exchange ceremony.

Alia Bhatt, the best friend of Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s sister and actress Akansha, reached the venue in the company of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Krystle D’Souza, Raveena Tandon, Varun Sharma, among other bigwigs from Bollywood turned up at the event to congratulate the newlyweds.

