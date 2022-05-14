Adivi Sesh Reveals his Real Name, Opens up About Early Career While Promoting Major

With his upcoming biographical film Major set to hit the theatres on June 3, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is going all in to promote it. Sesh has played the titular role in the film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks.

Now, to make sure that his film gets a good response, Sesh recently appeared on a chat show hosted by actor-comedian Ali. Sesh has revealed some fascinating facts about his career and the story behind his name.

Reportedly, when Sesh appeared on the show, Ali addressed him with his full name that many were not aware of. It was revealed that Sesh’s original name was Adivi Sunny Chandra. However, Sesh shared that he used to study in the US and his friends would tease him for his name as it was similar to actor Sunny Leone. This, according to Sesh, led him to change his to the current one.

Talking about his time in America, Sesh shared that Indian actors struggle to get prominent roles there. He said they were usually typecast and given roles of villains, terrorists, or a person working at the petrol pump.

Further, Sesh revealed some interesting facts about the 2007 romantic drama Chandamama. Sesh shared that he was also a part of the film directed by Krishna Vamsi. However, he was dropped from the project just after two days of shooting. Sesh was eventually replaced by actor Navdeep, who played the role of Kishore in the film.

While sharing the intriguing details, Sesh did not forget to talk about Major. Highlighting that the multilingual film has been produced by Mahesh Babu, Sesh said that the Telugu star is the backbone of the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major marks the Bollywood debut of Adivi Sesh. Besides him, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Murli Sharma, and Revathi among others.

