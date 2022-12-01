CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Adivi Sesh Says Nadav Lapid Remark Regarding The Kashmir Files Was Not In 'Great Decorum'
1-MIN READ

Adivi Sesh Says Nadav Lapid Remark Regarding The Kashmir Files Was Not In 'Great Decorum'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 17:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Adivi Sesh talks about Nadav Lapid's controversial remark about The Kashmir Files. (Photos: Instagram)

Adivi Sesh talks about Nadav Lapid's controversial remark about The Kashmir Files. (Photos: Instagram)

During the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, held in Goa on Monday, jury head Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files.

Adivi Sesh has reacted to Israeli director and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid’s comment regarding The Kashmir Files. In a recent interview, HIT 2 actors was asked about the same when he mentioned that the comment was not in ‘great decorum’.

“We put a background score in a scene that wouldn’t occur in real life, in order to manipulate the audience’s emotions into feeling something. The question really becomes about what each one’s standard of emotional manipulation is. How far is too far? To each his own on that one,” he said as quoted by Indian Express. However, the actor also added, “But what he feels or does not feel is not my place to comment.”

For the unversed, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, held in Goa on Monday, jury head Nadav Lapid had criticised The Kashmir Files and had called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’ “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he had said.

After facing backlash over the same, the filmmaker later apologised for his comments while speaking to CNN News18. “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 17:48 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 17:48 IST