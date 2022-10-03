Adivi Sesh Shares Teaser of A Beautiful Girl, Gets Thumbs Up From Audience

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh has unveiled the teaser of Ravi Prakash Bodapati’s directorial A Beautiful Girl. Adivi wrote, “Happy to launch the intriguing teaser of A Beautiful Girl. My best wishes to the entire team. Looks like an interesting concept!”

Adivi tagged the leading actors, Nihal Kodhaty and Drishika Chander. He tagged director Ravi and producer Prasad Tiruvalluri’s banner Gen’nexT Movies in Tweet as well. A Beautiful Girl’s teaser promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

This teaser was released on September 30 and it soon became the talk of the town. Viewers expressed their happiness writing that the Telugu industry is bringing genuine thriller films like A Beautiful Girl. A user wrote that this thriller is providing some killer vibes to the audience. Gideon Katta’s upbeat background music is perfectly in sync with the theme of this movie. Viewers also encouraged everyone to share this teaser with newcomers.

Muneesh Aditya and Mohan Das Sadunuru have handled the editing. Mohan has also provided the concept of this film. Madhunandan, Bhargava Poludasu, Bhavana Durgam and other actors have also essayed pivotal roles in this movie. Amardeep Guttula is the director of photography.

Makers and cast members are every bit excited about this thriller film. In conversation with an entertainment portal, Ravi said that he has waited for a long time to make his comeback on screen. He is hopeful that the audience will enjoy this film. Ravi said that it is just the beginning and he will make many more films with the banner Gen’nexT Movies. Producer Prasad also expressed his thoughts regarding A Beautiful Girl. He had said that this movie is currently in the post-production stage. He accepted the fact that everyone associated with this project is relatively new to the entertainment industry. Still, he was impressed with the efforts given by the team for A Beautiful Girl.

A Beautiful Girl’s release date is under wraps as of now.

